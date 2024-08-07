Cate Blanchett is used to metaphorically “eating” on the red carpet, but her latest outfit is tackling the phrase in a rather literal sense.

Blanchett continued her sleek Borderlands press tour in Los Angeles last night with the helping hand of one of fashion’s buzziest young designers. Blanchett slipped into a custom sleeveless top from the Kylie Jenner and Emma Corrin-approved brand, Hodakova. The twist? Blanchett’s top was designed out of “102 spoons from the Swedish country side,” according to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

The vintage kitchen utensils were delicately layered on top of one another, creating a cascading and almost armor-like effect as the piece progressed. Blanchett paired her up-cycled top with tapered dress pants and pointed-toe Paul Andrew shoes. The actress rounded everything out with slicked-back hair and diamond Louis Vuitton ring.

While the material of Blanchett’s red carpet top might seem unconventional, its origin story fits will within the actress’s penchant for sustainably-minded fashion.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ellen Hodakova Larsson, the designer behind the Swedish label, is known for using up-cycled fabrics in her collections and unconventional materials, too. Larsson’s edgy-meets-artsy designs have captured the attention of a growing number of celebrities and even earned her a place as a finalist in this year’s LVMH Prize competition.

Blanchett’s top appears to be inspired by the finale dress from Hodakova’s fall 2023 collection. The piece, which is currently on display at a museum in Paris, also used up-cycled silver spoons as fabric. In that same fall collection, Larsson also showed garments made from found materials like needles, chestnut shells, and saran wrap.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Blanchett’s Borderlands press tour kicked off earlier this week in New York City. The actress has slipped into trio of sleek outfits, the first being a matching Brandon Maxwell moment complete with an extra-large statement belt. Blanchett then followed that up with another tailored look and an archival 1990s Jean Paul Gaultier jacket that brought bondage detailing to the boardroom.

With her latest outfit, Blanchett has not only re-ignited her flair for sustainable style, but also co-signed one of fashion’s most exciting brands, Hodakova, in the process. All while giving a whole new meaning to “spooning,” no less.