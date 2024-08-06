Cate Blanchett is mixing business, pleasure, and rare ’90s vintage.

While promoting her new film Borderlands today in New York, Blanchett doubled down on her affinity for sustainably-minded fashion. The actress, working with her long time stylist Elizabeth Stewart, slipped into a pair of wide-leg pants crafted entirely from repurposed leather. Instead of opting for something current season to wear up top, Blanchett and Stewart picked out an archival Jean Paul Gaultier jacket from the 1990s. Her bondage-inspired blazer featured a cinched, double breasted silhouette and lace-up details along the sleeves. Blanchett wore the rare piece, sourced from The Kit Vintage, sans shirt. The actress topped off her outfit with statement Emmanuelle Khanh shades, black Aquazzura stilettos, and a tousled hairdo.

From the monochrome color palette to the Tom of Finald-esque corset laces, Blanchett’s latest press look epitomized cool—and that’s without mentioning her outfit’s sustainable bonafides. Over the years, Blanchett has made a habit out of rewearing and repurposing her red carpet looks, so it’s natural that she’d dig into the archives of one of her favorite brands for Borderlands press. During the Cannes Film Festival in May, Blanchett wore a Haider Ackermann-designed JPG gown that veered more towards classic Hollywood than boardroom bondage.

@elizabethstewart1 @elizabethstewart1 INFO 1/2

On Monday, Blanchett kicked off Borderlands promotion in a pair of looks that would make Lydia Tár oh-so proud. The Oscar winner first debuted a matching Brandon Maxwell velvet set meant to mimic the look of waxed denim. She paired her coat and pants with a statement heart-shaped belt.

Later that evening, Blanchett hit the Big Apple streets in a simple white t-shirt and a navy blazer. She sported artsy Meryll Rogge trousers down below that featured a white tuxedo stripe on the side. Blanchett accented her breezy tailoring with another oversize belt, retro shades, and neon green-trimmed sneakers.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images MPI099/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Borderlands makes its way to theaters later this week, so don’t expect a Blake Lively-sized press campaign from Blanchett. Still, the actress—who plays an inter-galactic bounty hunter in the live action film—has channeled the edginess of her Borderlands character all the while doubling down on key aspects of her style: separates, all-black, and a dose of holy grail vintage.