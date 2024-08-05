FASHION

Blake Lively Is on a Wild Florals Fashion Streak For the It Ends With Us Press Tour

Blake Lively is seen in the Meatpacking District on July 31, 2024 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Blake Lively has been dressing on theme to promote her movies long before the term “method dressing” was coined (remember her strict “suits only” dress code during A Simple Favor?). So of course she’s gone all out to promote her latest film, It Ends With Us. Following in the footsteps of Zendaya and Margot Robbie, Lively is using the opportunity to reference her on-screen role while out in the wild.

Naturally, Lively has channeled her character’s profession—she plays a florist named Lily Bloom—into her press outfits. There’s been beaded floral mini dresses, flowers woven into her lionized blonde hair, and even an Oscar de la Renta look designed to mimic the appearance of a serene garden. The actress, who famously serves as her own stylist, has also found a unique blend of emerging talent and household designers. She’s worn several pieces from the artsy New York label Dauphinette, vintage pulls from Dior and Vivienne Westwood, and trusty looks from the likes of Valentino and Chanel.

Below, see all of Blake Lively’s themed outfits from her It Ends With Us press tour.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively edged up a floral maxi dress with a motorcycle jacket. Of course, her coat was also trimmed with a flower pattern.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

No shirt, no problem. For an appearance in New York City, Lively skipped out on a traditional top in favor of this floral jacket and matching shorts.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While she wasn’t decked out in some sort of botanical print, Lively still managed to co-sign the Office Siren trend in this matching set from John Galliano’s fall 1997 Dior collection.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress flashed her skivvies in this casual, yet elevated, Versace spring 2024 look.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s print clashing and then there’s the type of print clashing Lively indulged in here. She wore a loud Christopher John Rogers look from the New York designer’s resort 2025 runway show.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Even in something as simple as blue jeans, Lively still managed to nod to her It Ends With Us character. She sported a metallic Chanel bag in the shape of a camellia flower.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This neon pink Dauphinette mini dress and matching coat would have worked nicely for Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour, too.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively took a page out of her BFF Taylor Swift’s playbook when she wore this bold Oscar de la Renta mini. Swift wore a similar version to the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Quiet Luxury? Lively had a laugh at the understated trend when she wore this fully-beaded mini dress and matching coat from Dauphinette’s fall 2024 runway show.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively brought her press fashion back to the ’90s with this plunging vintage Vivienne Westwood number.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Feathers! Sheer! Embroidery! Lively’s colorful Dauphinette truly had it all.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress did her version of the cut-out trend in this pair of see-through Valentino jeans for a surprise It Ends With Us screening.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lively kicked off It Ends With Us fashion streak in this appropriately-themed mini dress from Olivier Rousteing’s spring 2024 Balmain show.