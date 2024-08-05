Blake Lively has been dressing on theme to promote her movies long before the term “method dressing” was coined (remember her strict “suits only” dress code during A Simple Favor?). So of course she’s gone all out to promote her latest film, It Ends With Us. Following in the footsteps of Zendaya and Margot Robbie, Lively is using the opportunity to reference her on-screen role while out in the wild.
Naturally, Lively has channeled her character’s profession—she plays a florist named Lily Bloom—into her press outfits. There’s been beaded floral mini dresses, flowers woven into her lionized blonde hair, and even an Oscar de la Renta look designed to mimic the appearance of a serene garden. The actress, who famously serves as her own stylist, has also found a unique blend of emerging talent and household designers. She’s worn several pieces from the artsy New York label Dauphinette, vintage pulls from Dior and Vivienne Westwood, and trusty looks from the likes of Valentino and Chanel.
Below, see all of Blake Lively’s themed outfits from her It Ends With Us press tour.