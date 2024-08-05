Blake Lively has been dressing on theme to promote her movies long before the term “method dressing” was coined (remember her strict “suits only” dress code during A Simple Favor?). So of course she’s gone all out to promote her latest film, It Ends With Us. Following in the footsteps of Zendaya and Margot Robbie, Lively is using the opportunity to reference her on-screen role while out in the wild.

Naturally, Lively has channeled her character’s profession—she plays a florist named Lily Bloom—into her press outfits. There’s been beaded floral mini dresses, flowers woven into her lionized blonde hair, and even an Oscar de la Renta look designed to mimic the appearance of a serene garden. The actress, who famously serves as her own stylist, has also found a unique blend of emerging talent and household designers. She’s worn several pieces from the artsy New York label Dauphinette, vintage pulls from Dior and Vivienne Westwood, and trusty looks from the likes of Valentino and Chanel.

Below, see all of Blake Lively’s themed outfits from her It Ends With Us press tour.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Lively edged up a floral maxi dress with a motorcycle jacket. Of course, her coat was also trimmed with a flower pattern.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images No shirt, no problem. For an appearance in New York City, Lively skipped out on a traditional top in favor of this floral jacket and matching shorts.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images While she wasn’t decked out in some sort of botanical print, Lively still managed to co-sign the Office Siren trend in this matching set from John Galliano’s fall 1997 Dior collection.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The actress flashed her skivvies in this casual, yet elevated, Versace spring 2024 look.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images There’s print clashing and then there’s the type of print clashing Lively indulged in here. She wore a loud Christopher John Rogers look from the New York designer’s resort 2025 runway show.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Even in something as simple as blue jeans, Lively still managed to nod to her It Ends With Us character. She sported a metallic Chanel bag in the shape of a camellia flower.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This neon pink Dauphinette mini dress and matching coat would have worked nicely for Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour, too.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lively took a page out of her BFF Taylor Swift’s playbook when she wore this bold Oscar de la Renta mini. Swift wore a similar version to the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Quiet Luxury? Lively had a laugh at the understated trend when she wore this fully-beaded mini dress and matching coat from Dauphinette’s fall 2024 runway show.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lively brought her press fashion back to the ’90s with this plunging vintage Vivienne Westwood number.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Feathers! Sheer! Embroidery! Lively’s colorful Dauphinette truly had it all.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress did her version of the cut-out trend in this pair of see-through Valentino jeans for a surprise It Ends With Us screening.