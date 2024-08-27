During the final days of summer, A-list actors and the world’s artsier directors decamp to the historic canals of Venice, Italy for the annual Venice International Film Festival, bringing along awards season hopes and jaw-dropping red carpet fashion in tow. Following a rather tame 2023 edition due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, this year’s event is sure to make a splash. Quite literally, that is, as it has become tradition for movie stars to enter the festival via water taxi.

A jury helmed by president Isabelle Huppert, and including the likes of James Gray and Andrew Haigh, will be tasked with doling out the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion. Among the projects scheduled to premiere are the Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker: Folié a Deux, Angelina Jolie and director Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas biopic Maria, Challengers director Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, and Baby Girl which features Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Jude Law, Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, and Jenna Ortega may all make an appearance too.

To make sure you don’t miss one dramatic entrance or stylish red carpet outfit, check back here as we keep track of everything worn during the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images In Christian Dior arriving at the Venice Film Festival, August 27.

Jenna Ortega Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving at the Venice Film Festival, August 27.

Taylor Russell SplashNews.com Arriving at the Venice Film Festival, August 27.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving at the Venice Film Festival, August 27.