As one of the most award-winning actresses in film history, Isabelle Huppert has never wanted for red carpet glamour throughout the course of her decades-long career. She simply is it. The actress has been doing “French Girl” style before it was cool, bringing a certain je ne sais quois to the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals as the star of films like Violette Nozière, The Piano Teacher, and Elle.

Huppert, who first hit the film festival scene in the ’70s, quickly developed her personal style with elegant, tea-length dresses, the occasional plunging power suit, and lots and lots of sequins. Nowadays, the actress is usually outfitted in the outlandish designs of Demna’s Balenciaga (she was named as one of the brand’s ambassadors in 2023) but is no stranger to top brands like Dior, Armani, and Louis Vuitton, either. Below, from Venice to Cannes and everywhere in between, a look through the best of Isabelle Huppert’s film festival style.

2024 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In a couture bath rode from Balenciaga, Huppert epitomized cool girl chic at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

2024 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress lit up the Berlinale Film Festival in a Christmas tree green Balenciaga number.

2023 Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Venice premiere of Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Huppert went for this silver fringe Balenciaga dress that she dressed up with wet-look hair.

2023 Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Even in something as on-trend as a sheer fabric, Huppert still showed off her personal style at Cannes in 2023. She wore a black lace Balenciaga dress and Matrix-esque shades.

2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Before she became synonymous with Balenciaga, Huppert could be found rocking other luxury brands. At the Marrakech Film Festival in 2022, she donned a dramatic couture hooded gown by Dior.

2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The star opted for a futuristic Armani gown to wear at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

2019 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Venice, Huppert paired a drop-waist butter skirt with an embellished top.

2018 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Huppert looked in charge with this rare power suit moment at the 2018 Berlinale Film Festival.

2016 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although Huppert prefers a dramatic gown, she’ll indulge in separates on the red carpet—like this cropped blazer and black skirt she wore in Berlin.

2014 Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a black cape gown and blinding jewels, the actress channeled peak Parisian glamour at the 2016 Marrakech Film Festival where she served as a member of the jury.

2012 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images This more feminine tea-length dress and silver heels stands in contrast to Huppert’s recent, more edgy film festival outfits.

2009 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2009 Venice Film Festival, Huppert slipped into a sleek emerald satin dress.

2007 Lalo Yasky/WireImage/Getty Images In matching ‘fits with director Pedro Almodóvar, Huppert put her twist on the black suit at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

2005 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Even in sandals, Huppert looked oh-so elegant at the 2005 Venice Film Festival.

2003 Pool BENAINOUS/CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The actress dropped jaws at Cannes in 2003, showing up to the premiere of Le Temps du Loup in a low-cut suit and a silver statement necklace.

2001 Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Huppert looked like film festival royalty at Cannes, wearing this show-stopping ball gown to the event’s 2001 edition.

1998 Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Huppert has never backed down from a sequin or brightly-colored jewel.

1998 Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images For the 1998 Cannes Film Festival, Huppert matched the red carpet in a billowing ruby ball gown that she styled with a matching lip.

1992 Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images The actress showed off her playful side at Cannes in 1992, wearing this very French black mini dress.

1991 Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Huppert pulled out a sequined mini dress, black flats, and a matching shawl to attend the 1991 Cannes Film Festival.

1984 Jean-Marc ZAORSKI/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A candid moment, cigarette in hand, during the 1984 Cannes Film Festival.

1977 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images With a chin-length bob, Huppert donned a boat-neck dress and white boots to the Cannes Film Festival.