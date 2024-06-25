Two titans of film are preparing to grace our television screens with a juicy psychological thriller this fall. Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett and five-time winner Alfonso Cuarón have teamed up for Disclaimer, a seven-episode limited series based on the best-selling 2015 novel of the same name by Renée Knight.

Per an official description, Disclaimer is about Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), an acclaimed journalist who built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

Disclaimer has hints of Blanchett’s roles in both 2022’s Tár and 2006’s Notes on a Scandal—tales of betrayal, consequences, secrets, and the endings of careers. Most recently, she played a nun running an orphanage in the fantasy drama The New Boy, and will star alongside Alicia Vikander in the buzzy dramedy Rumours later this year.

Disclaimer marks Cuarón’s first return to television since 2013’s Believe, a science fiction series he created for NBC that featured Kyle MacLachlan. The Mexican filmmaker is probably best known for 2018’s critically acclaimed Roma, which starred Yalitzia Aparicio as a housekeeper working for a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City, based loosely on the life of Cuarón’s family’s maid. The film received three Oscars, including Best Director for Cuarón. He also won Best Editing for 2013’s Gravity, a hit space drama that starred Sandra Bullock and George Clooney (were we ever so young?)

Disclaimer is in good company among a handful of series giving lauded film stars room to play in the television space. Nicole Kidman immediately comes to mind, taking on several straight-to-streaming roles in recent years including Nine Perfect Strangers, Expats, The Undoing, and of course, Big Little Lies. Natalie Portman will soon make her Apple TV+ debut with crime thriller Lady in the Lake later this year.

Disclaimer also stars Sacha Baron Cohen (as Blanchett’s husband) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (as her son). Kevin Kline has a leading role, and Lesley Manville, Leila George, Louis Partridge, and model HoYeon Jung also recently joined the cast. Disclaimer will debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on October 11, followed by a new episode every Friday until November 15.