When it comes to vacation style, Amal Clooney is leaving the triangle bikinis and raffia tote bags behind for something much more glamorous. The barrister, hand-in-hand with her husband, George Clooney, put on a tour de force of holiday fashion while out in Lake Como, Italy, last week. No flip-flops to be found here.

Amal, preparing for an event organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice later this month, stepped out in a red-carpet-ready look for her and George’s date night. The human rights lawyer wore a magenta maxi dress that featured a scoop neckline and elegant chiffon straps that draped along her back. The focal point of her dress, though, was its daring leg slit. The detail was placed on one side of the dress and traveled just below Clooney’s hip. Despite the daring cut-out, the barrister didn’t compromise on modesty one bit—in true Clooney fashion.

With her accessory choices, Clooney continued to elevate the art of resortwear. Instead of slip-ons or thongs, she went with metallic pumps and a matching structured clutch. Chanedelier earrings and her signature blown-out brunette tresses completed the ensemble. She carried a small boquoet (we can only assume they were a gift from George?) that, intentionally or not, perfectly complemented the colors of her outfit.

BACKGRID

George, meanwhile, was equally as dressed up for the occasion. He wore one of his many gray suits with aviator shades and a matching button-down that he left open.

After spending the majority of their summer in New York City finishing up George’s Broadway stint in Good Night, and Good Luck, the Clooneys are making the most of what’s left of the season. They arrived in Como, their home-away-from-home for over two decades, in late July and quickly began showcasing their signature vacation style. They were spotted at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where Amal glowed like a goddess in a shimmering Badgley Mischka dress that featured buckets of sequins and fringe.

Their getaway isn’t just all play, though—the couple is currently gearing up for a Clooney Foundation for Justice gala in Como next week. Considering the caliber of outfits they’ve worn while planning the get-together, expect something even more grand and glamorous on the fashion front.