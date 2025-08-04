If it’s Summer, then the Clooney are almost certainly in Lake Como. Though Amal and George started the season on Broadway thanks to George’s role in Good Night, and Good Luck, the couple are back in their beloved Italian paradise after the show wrapped in June, and they’re certainly dressing the part.

Amal and George dressed up in twists on black tie attire for a trip to their favorite local night spot, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Arriving via water taxi, Amal shimmered in a goddess-worthy one-shoulder dress. The barrister’s Badgley Mischka outfit featured a sparkling, textured fabric, a silver fringe hem, and a wrap detail at the back. Leaning into monochrome stylings, Amal completed her look with strappy silver pumps, a structured clutch, and minimal jewelry. Per usual, glam was kept natural and care-free, with glowing, sun-kissed skin and long, tousled hair running past her shoulders.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

George, meanwhile, let his wife’s outfit do most of the talking during the evening. The actor wore a crisp navy dinner jacket and trousers paired with a black polo and dress shoes.

Due to George’s Broadway turn, the couple’s summer has looked much different than years past. Instead of evenings in Laglio, they’ve been doing date nights at the Tony Awards—where Amal wore a stunning beaded pearl dress by Tamara Ralph —and have been catching up with friends like Bono over dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City.

Of course, just because the pair spent some time away doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten how to dress up for a dinner in Como. For George and Amal, “La Dolce Vita” isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s a way of life.