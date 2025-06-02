Over the weekend, Amal and George Clooney were joined by a special, and very famous, third wheel on their New York date night: U2 frontman Bono.

After attending a performance of George’s Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck, the Clooneys took Bono out to a late-night dinner at The Polo Bar in Midtown. Amal, fresh off an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, showcased her signature date night style in a strapless Stella McCartney number. The maxi dress featured a flirty cherry pattern and a slight sheer effect due to layering. Amal tied metallic elements into her dress by accessorizing it with a structured clutch, statement chandelier earrings, and metallic stilettos.

George traded his stage clothes for a navy suit and a black polo shirt worn with a gray baseball cap. Bono, a long-time friend of the Clooneys, wore a black suit and rose-tinted glasses.

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

Just a few days prior, the Clooneys were again joined by some very famous faces during a night out in New York. The power couple met up with Nancy Pelosi, Tanya Taylor, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and Huma Abedin following another production of Good Night, and Good Luck. Amal and George slipped into their black tie finest: an off-the-shoulder evening dress (worn with the same pumps and earrings) for her, and a classic tuxedo for him. Good Night, and Good Luck, which earned George his first Tony nomination for Best Actor, comes to a close this week. But surely, a few of the couple’s high-power pals are sure to be in attendance for its final curtain call.