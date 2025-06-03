Last night in New York City, Uma Thurman showed up to support her daughter, Maya Hawke, at her Off-Broadway debut—and she did it in her signature cool. The actor, joined by her rarely seen 12-year-old daughter, Luna Thurman-Busso, stepped out in understated style for the proud mom moment.

Thurman, 55, opted for sleek black and white to attend the opening night of Hawke’s play Eurydice. She wore a loose-fitting suit coat that buttoned along one side, matching dress pants, and ballet flats with a bow detail. A white t-shirt and fresh-faced makeup added to the casual look. Luna, 12, did like mom for the opening, sporting an off-the-shoulder top and pointed-toe flats. Blue jeans with a frayed hem and a Dior saddle bag were the finishing touches. Hawke, who stars as the title role in Eurydice alongside Caleb Eberhardt and Brian d’Arcy James, naturally went for the boldest look between the trio.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 26-year-old wore a copper evening dress that featured ruched detailing along the side. Playing up the theatrics, Hawke held onto a matching umbrella and contrasted the color of her dress with black kitten heels.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hawke is the eldest daughter of Thurman and Ethan Hawke, 54. The actors were married from 1998 until 2005. They also share a 23-year-old son, Levon Hawke. Luna, meanwhile, is the daughter of Thurman and her ex-fiancé, the French financier Arpad Busson. The pre-teen, born in 2012, has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to her siblings, both of whom are actors.

In 2022, Thurman discussed her thoughts around Hawke venturing into the family business of acting. “Any protective parent would be anxious for their child to go into the public arena, not because they want to be in the public arena, but because they're so creative,” the Pulp Fiction star said. “You just wish they'd find any other way to be creative.”

She continued, "She’s, in the end, such a brilliant actress. Obviously, there's nothing else that she would have ever done. Her talent was so big. It's what she had to do.”