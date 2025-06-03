There’s been a White Lotus-sized hole in the world of television since its third season came to an end in early April. Last night, though, some of the show’s breakout stars had an unofficial cast reunion at the 2025 Gotham TV Awards in New York City.

Leading the way was none other than Victoria Ratliff—erm, Parker Posey—who arrived at Cipriani Wall Street in peak White Lotus style. Posey, with what looked to be freshly dyed auburn hair, wore a plunging butter yellow Valentino gown. The star took cues from her White Lotus character by styling the maxi with rose-tinted glasses and a matching handbag.

She was honored with the Legend Tribute at the event, which was presented by her castmate, Leslie Bibb. The actor, who played Austinite Kate Bohr in the series, opted for a mint green look from Stella McCartney’s spring 2025 collection. She paired the sculptural evening dress with bright red heels that featured an elongated toe box. Joining Bibb and Posey was the former’s husband, Sam Rockwell, who also appeared in the third season of the show. This time he was wearing consiberably more clothing.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also in attendance was Posey’s on-screen son, Sam Nivola. The 21-year-old actor slipped into a cropped, double-breasted coat that he paired with matching pinstripe trousers. A sage green undershirt and black boots finished the look. Nivola played Lochlan Ratliff, the younger sibling of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s frat bro-inspired Saxon.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though quite a few characters were missing from the awards—Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, and Schwarzenegger, chief among them—the evening was a special one for Posey. In her speech, she reminisced on her time on The White Lotus and shouted out director and show creator Mike White. “Thank you Mike White for writing this character for me, for believing in a middle-aged woman, and believing in a legend,” Posey joked. “Thank you HBO for believing in a legend!”

She continued, “Let’s keep the arts alive! Let’s turn this business into entertainment that everyone can love. That old people and young people and even babies laugh at!”