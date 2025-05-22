Meghann Fahy’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are an Exercise in Simple Elegance

Following her breakout role in The White Lotus’s second season, Meghann Fahy established herself on the red carpets with simple, high-impact looks. The actor, who has since gone on to star in projects like The Perfect Couple, Drop, and Sirens, favors a refined elegance on the step and repeat, something that’s reflected in the brands she chooses to work with.

Among Fahy’s favorite labels are American powerhouses like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Proenza Schouler as well as storied European houses such as Givenchy and Saint Laurent. Just as refined as Fahy’s red carpet style—she’s never met a black dress, often with an open back, she doesn’t like—are her beauty looks. The star is a champion of the “no makeup” makeup trend, and styles her signature ash blonde in sleek styles reminiscent of vintage Hollywood.

Here, relive Meghann Fahy’s best red carpet moments from The White Lotus to Sirens, and everything in between.

2025: Sirens Premiere TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the premiere of her Netflix series Sirens, Fahy dressed the part in this cut-out bandage dress by Proenza Schouler that featured studded fringe.

2025: Drop Premiere Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images Fahy looked breathtaking at the 2025 Drop premiere in a champagne gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

2025: BAFTA Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Fahy turned to Saint Laurent at the 2025 BAFTAs.

2024: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2024 CFDA Awards, Fahy teamed up with Michael Kors for this leggy black ensemble.

2024: The Perfect Couple Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The star leaned into the naked dressing trend in a see-through Victoria Beckham look.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images While the Oscars after parties are where stars really let loose, Fahy stayed simple and elegant in this black halter dress that she paired with diamond jewelry.

2024: Emmy Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Fahy’s 2024 Emmys dress from Armani featured floral detailing along the bust.

2023: Academy Museum Gala JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images Black dresses, like this one from Givenchy, are a staple of Fahy’s red carpet style.

2023: Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images No shirt, no problem for Fahy.

2023: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fahy’s white Ralph Lauren dress was elevated with a side cut-out.

2023: AFI Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Fahy dressed up in Louis Vuitton for the 2023 AFI Awards.

2022: The White Lotus Premiere Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For The White Lotus season two premiere, Fahy kept it uncomplicated in a floor-length black dress with a backless element.

2019: Aladdin Premiere Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images The star leaned into spring dressing in 2019 with a neon yellow dress and metallic shoes.

2017: The Bold Type Premiere Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor took a risk with this 2017 premiere look that was spliced all-over.