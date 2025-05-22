Meghann Fahy’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are an Exercise in Simple Elegance

Following her breakout role in The White Lotus’s second season, Meghann Fahy established herself on the red carpets with simple, high-impact looks. The actor, who has since gone on to star in projects like The Perfect Couple, Drop, and Sirens, favors a refined elegance on the step and repeat, something that’s reflected in the brands she chooses to work with.
Among Fahy’s favorite labels are American powerhouses like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Proenza Schouler as well as storied European houses such as Givenchy and Saint Laurent. Just as refined as Fahy’s red carpet style—she’s never met a black dress, often with an open back, she doesn’t like—are her beauty looks. The star is a champion of the “no makeup” makeup trend, and styles her signature ash blonde in sleek styles reminiscent of vintage Hollywood.
Here, relive Meghann Fahy’s best red carpet moments from The White Lotus to Sirens, and everything in between.
2025: Sirens Premiere
For the premiere of her Netflix series Sirens, Fahy dressed the part in this cut-out bandage dress by Proenza Schouler that featured studded fringe.
2025: Drop Premiere
Fahy looked breathtaking at the 2025 Drop premiere in a champagne gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
2025: BAFTA Awards
Fahy turned to Saint Laurent at the 2025 BAFTAs.
2024: CFDA Awards
For the 2024 CFDA Awards, Fahy teamed up with Michael Kors for this leggy black ensemble.
2024: The Perfect Couple Premiere
The star leaned into the naked dressing trend in a see-through Victoria Beckham look.
2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
While the Oscars after parties are where stars really let loose, Fahy stayed simple and elegant in this black halter dress that she paired with diamond jewelry.
2024: Emmy Awards
Fahy’s 2024 Emmys dress from Armani featured floral detailing along the bust.
2023: Academy Museum Gala
Black dresses, like this one from Givenchy, are a staple of Fahy’s red carpet style.
2023: Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
No shirt, no problem for Fahy.
2023: SAG Awards
Fahy’s white Ralph Lauren dress was elevated with a side cut-out.
2023: AFI Awards
Fahy dressed up in Louis Vuitton for the 2023 AFI Awards.
2022: The White Lotus Premiere
For The White Lotus season two premiere, Fahy kept it uncomplicated in a floor-length black dress with a backless element.
2019: Aladdin Premiere
The star leaned into spring dressing in 2019 with a neon yellow dress and metallic shoes.
2017: The Bold Type Premiere
The actor took a risk with this 2017 premiere look that was spliced all-over.
2012: Political Animals Premiere
Fahy slipped on this simple LBD for one of her first red carpets back in 2012.