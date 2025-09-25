Amelia Gray Hamlin Brings a Little West Coast Indie Sleaze to Milan

Leave it to California girl Amelia Gray Hamlin to bring a little Los Angeles-tinged Indie Sleaze all the way to Milan Fashion Week.

In between a jam-packed schedule of runway shows, Hamlin was seen exiting her hotel this morning in a full Guess U.S.A. outfit. Considering the retailer’s status during the pinnacle of 2000s mega-malls, it was only fitting that Hamlin appeared ready for both a shopping spree and her next runway gig. She wore a brown-paneled faux fur coat from the brand, which featured a plush collar and striped pelets in dark chestnut and pale yellow. For some added 2000s mall nostalgia, she slipped on a pair of printed bell-bottom jeans. Her trousers sat low on her waist—showing a hint of her midriff when paired with her cropped gray tee—and were designed to imitate the look of an exotic animal skin.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Leaning into the Americana aesthetic, Hamlin wore a pair of pointed-toe suede boots underneath her flare pants. A black shoulder bag (barely visible underneath her huge coat), a half-drank matcha, and oversized sunnies completed the model off-duty moment.

The iconic denim brands that defined 2000s mall culture are on the comeback. Jeans powerhouse True Religion got the Kylie Jenner stamp of approval earlier this week—her beau, Timothée Chalamet, wore them on the red carpet—and Guess U.S.A. even collaborated with the cult Paris-based brand, August Barron (formerly, All-in), earlier this year.

With Gray’s help, they’ve now infused the streets of Milan with their unmistakable American flair.

Shop Amelia’s Look: