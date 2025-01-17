Timothée Chalamet is currently dating a billionaire, but the actor once again proved himself as a man of the people tonight. After riding around Rome in a public tour bus earlier in the day, Chalamet just arrived at the city’s premiere of A Complete Unknown while wearing pieces from a beloved mid-aughts department store denim brand.

The actor wore a distressed denim jacket and matching slim-cut jeans in straight. Its maker, Y2K favorite True Religion, was easily recognizable due to the exposed white stitching that lined both pieces. Having just worn another pair of jeans from the American brand yesterday, the actor seems to be on a True Religion kick. It remains unclear if his pieces are custom-made or vintage.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

A white button-down top, poking out from under the actor’s coat, and black boots added a dressier element to his premiere look. Chalamet’s green pashmina scarf, while still useless, was more substantial in size than the skinny versions he’d been wearing over the past week.

And, perhaps in an attempt to appeal to the passionate football fans of Rome (that is the soccer kind, for us Americans), Chalamet carried a key holder of the city’s team AS Roma in his hand. There was a lot going on to put it lightly.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

A Complete Unknown debuted in the States a few weeks ago, but it appears that Chalamet saved all of his trolling for the Europeans. That is saying something considering the actor showed up to his film’s New York premiere in full Bob Dylan cosplay—blonde wig and all.

Chalamet started his week by arriving to the A Complete Unknown London premiere via an e-bike because he was running “late.” The following day, Chalamet said he was fined by the bike company because he “actually wasn’t allowed to park there.” His stunt was balanced out by the fact that he was wearing a nice suit from one of London’s favorite independent designers, Martine Rose.

The actor then jetted over to Paris on Wednesday, attending that city’s premiere in a Disney Channel-coded pink scarf and a faded trucker hat. He naturally paired both items with a Chanel coat from the brand’s recent runway collection. His head-scratching street-style appearance the following day had some questioning if he borrowed a micro Chanel bag from Stormi Webster’s closet (people, he just fronted a perfume ad for the house) as he re-affirmed his dedication to appealing to NFL dads elsewhere in the look.

But of all the things we’ve learned from Chalamet’s press fashion this week, his love of public transport and attainable fashion tops the list. That’s the New Yorker in him.