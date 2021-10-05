A Guide to Angelina Jolie’s Favorite Designer Handbags

Angelina Jolie is a purveyor of many trends. Through both her red carpet and street style, her influence on fashion has not wained in the many years she’s been in the public eye. Everyone is always looking to see what the actress is wearing, how she’s doing her hair, but maybe most importantly, what bag she’s carrying. Jolie’s bag collection has proven to be extensive and filled with designer names, though it seems like Louis Vuitton may win out in her closet, unsurprising considering her long running relationship with the fashion house. Still, Jolie has proven to mix things up when it comes to her accessories. Keep scrolling to see some of the big name bags the actress has carried over the years.

Louis Vuitton Cabas Mezzo Tote Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images With six kids, it’s no surprise Jolie would need a big tote to carry all her daily needs. The actress’ love for the Louis Vuitton Cabas Mezzo tote helped her initially form a relationship with the fashion house.

Louis Vuitton City Steamer Mark Robert Milan/GC Images Jolie likes this one so much, she has it in a few different color ways.

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere Bag XPX/Star Max/GC Images Of course, a Louis loyalist like Jolie is going to have the Keepall weekender.

Valentino Histoire Bag James Devaney/WireImage Jolie liked this Valentino so much, she once got a mini version of it for her daughter, Zahara when she was just a toddler.

Valentino Garavani VRing Leather Shoulder Bag Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images When Jolie attended a meeting at the United Nations in 2019, she decided to spice up her otherwise subdued outfit with a red VRing bag.

Tom Ford Carine Shoulder Bag Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Jolie usually prefers a more structured silhouette when it comes to her bags, so this Tom Ford shoulder bag is a bit of a departure for the actress.

Salvatore Ferragamo Britta Tote Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Jolie’s tote collection must be huge. The actress loves a good carry-all.

Celine Horizontal Cabas Tote Marc Piasecki/GC Images Jolie opted for a non-Louis logo mania moment when she carried this Celine.

Saint Laurent Calf Hair Sac de Jour GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images This calf hair bag makes for the perfect travel accessories, especially when you’re on the go with six kids.