Anna Sawai’s futuristic mini skirt has enough flounce and bounce to make Polly Pocket jealous. Last night, the Shōgun actress was seen leaving the Late Night With Seth Meyers show in a playful Louis Vuitton runway skirt.

Sawai’s pleated skirt is from Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s pre-fall 2024 collection. The piece featured an ultra-high waist that sat just below the actress’s bust and a black belt detail just below. The main focus of the skirt, though, was the pleated fabric that ran from the front to back. The detail added a feminine—and frankly, doll-esque—touch to the otherwise muted nude and black color palette. Sawai let her skirt shine here, pairing it with a simple white tee and slip-on Louis Vuitton shoes. The actress opted for natural, dewy makeup, a bold lip, and a simple hairdo.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ghesquière presented Sawai’s skirt this past April during a runway show in Shanghai. He paired the piece with an avant-garde blouse complete with a ruched neckline, a UFO-shaped bag, and ankle boots.

Sawai naturally opted to tone down Ghesquière’s catwalk stylings, instead accenting her skirt with two key wardrobe staples: a white tee and black penny loafers.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

Sawai stars as Toda Mariko in Shōgun, the hit show based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name. The series was awarded with a whopping 25 Emmy nominations yesterday with Sawai earning a nod in the Best Actress, Drama category.

“I’m just so happy for the team” Sawai told Meyers of Shōgun’s 25 Emmy nominations—the most of any show this year. “Everyone worked so hard. And I’m sure for every show, everyone is working hard. But I’m just really proud and happy.”

The actress continued to tell Meyers that she learned of her Emmy nomination while “In her hotel room. I was watching it on my laptop. And it did not play out the way I expected, though.” She explained that a call from her manager interrupted her laptop’s livestream, adding “I did not hear my name. I still don’t believe I got a nomination.”