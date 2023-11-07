Anne Hathaway has proven herself to been an avid acolyt for the versitility of denim in recent months. And on Monday night, the actress took her love for the fabric to the red carpet of the CFDA Awards where she served as the annual event’s host. But Hathaway’s fashion parade didn’t end there—later in the night she switched into another eye-catching look for the evening that celebrates the best in American fashion.

Her first ensemble was a denim Ralph Lauren two-piece set from the brand’s spring/summer 2024 collection. And, really, you can’t get more American than Ralph Lauren denim, can you? Up top, she wore a strapless bustier designed in a dark wash denim adorned with a watercolor floral print. The piece molded to the actress’ body and featured a stream of buttons lining the front. The star paired the top with a floor-sweeping denim skirt in a slightly lighter wash than the bustier. It also had an all-over print as well as a ruffled train that added some drama to the look. Hathaway topped things off with a trio of Bulgari jewels in the form of a diamond necklace, drop earrings, and a glitzy bracelet.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

And while it’s always a welcomed sight to see Hathaway on the red carpet, she treated us to not one, but two, looks during the ritzy evening. After sweeping her signature brown locks into an updo, Hathaway later switched into a semi-sheer red look from New York brand Rodarte’s spring/summer 2018 collection.

The dress was designed in lace and tulle fabric and had a variety of floral touches throughout. The bottom half, which featured a flared hemline, had black embroidery while the top portion was complete with a handful of rosettes across the shoulders and bust. The actress even changed up her jewelry choices for a blinding cocktail ring and a pair of pendant earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hathaway’s hosting duties at the event came after a last minute change. Sarah Jessica Parker, who was originally scheduled to host the awards, had to drop out of her duties “due to unforeseen circumstances” last week. So, while Hathaway had only a few days to get together her looks for the night, she unsurprisingly exceeded expectations.