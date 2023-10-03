After a fateful reunion with Meryl Streep last week, it seems that Anne Hathaway is once again dressing for a job at The Devil Wears Prada’s Runway magazine. Although Hathaway did not need much help to begin with, she put on a a rather stylish display on Tuesday in New York City. And in an alternate universe, we can totally envision Andy Sachs rocking this look to the offices in the film’s third act.

The actress hit the set of Good Morning America to promote her upcoming film, She Came to Me (which received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA amid the ongoing strike). For the occasion, Hathaway opted for a take on what has been dubbed the “Businesswoman Special,” but with a rather unique twist.

For starters, her two-piece set was not by her usually favored Versace, but rather, from New York designer Dion Lee’s pre-fall 2023 collection. The look was a riff on the tried-and-true pantsuit, with a cropped jacket up top and a loose pair of pants below. But what really took the pieces over the edge was the mix of traditional suiting fabric with a light wash denim.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the top half of Hathaway’s jacket was tailored in a rather traditional way, the bottom half was designed in a form-fitting corset shape in the blue fabric. After flashing a bit of skin, denim continued to her pants (for only a small portion near the zipper) and then trailed off into wool to finish just above her black sandal heels. As the look was a rather bold statement on its own, the actress accessorized with only a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, thin hoop earrings, and a stack of rings.

Though Hathaway’s mash-up ensemble was entirely on trend with the it-girl fascination with both corseted and tailored pieces, it still felt entirely her. While the 40-year-old isn’t entirely known for skin-baring or risky looks, she isn’t afraid to mix things up here and there. And clearly, she was in a business up top, party down below type of mood.

