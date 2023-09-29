Sequins for Fall? Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway Have a Glitzy Reunion In NYC

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reunited in New York on Thursday, but this time, one of the devils was wearing Versace. The actresses and The Devil Wears Prada co-stars turned up to the The Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards Gala at the New York Public Library. Oh, and another DWP alum, Emily Blunt, was in attendance too.

For those somehow unaware, Streep and Hathaway cemented themselves in the lexicon of fashion and film when they played Miranda Priestly, an intimidating magazine editor, and Andy Sachs, Priestly’s rather unstylish assistant in the 2006 blockbuster. While Sachs’ ensembles often became a subject of ire, Hathaway’s choice for the gala would have likely earned Priestly’s seal of approval.

The 40-year-old wore a green and silver chainmail dress from Versace’s spring/summer 2024 collection. Fittingly, the piece was modeled by another fashion megastar, Claudia Schiffer, just last week during Milan Fashion Week. In addition to the glittery chevron print, the dress featured scalloped lace trim at the top as well as near the waist.

Hathaway continued her embrace of metallics with a silver shoulder bag, stacks of chain bracelets, and a pair of sling back heels. Streep, for her part, also had layers of sequins in her look. But her choice of pants and a crew neck (and statement eyewear), was rather in keeping with Priestly’s casually chic editor wears.

Blunt, who was not pictured with either actress, seemed to have indirectly referenced the trio’s blockbuster via her fashion choice. The Brit stepped out in dramatic coktail dress designed in a devilish shade of red. We’re afraid to report that cerulean did not make an appearance, though.

Despite their frosty on-screen relationship, Hathaway and Streep appeared to enjoy mingling amongst themselves and with the event’s star-studded crowd that included Kate Moss and Amal and George Clooney. Streep and Hathaway were last seen together publicly way back in 2014 for the Academy Awards, so the reunion has been a long time coming.

Though Hollywood stars, like Natalie Portman and Rachel McAdams, were in the running for the Andy Sachs role, both Streep and Hathaway knew that the Princess Diaries actresses would be up for the task. The film’s producer, David Frankel, recounted that Streep said “‘Yeah, this girl’s great, and I think we’ll work well together,’” after seeing Hathaway in Brokeback Mountain.

“It was the easiest yes in the world,” Hathaway said of when she was offered the role. “I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I just ran screaming through my apartment. I had a bunch of friends over at the time, I just jumped up in the living room and screamed, ‘I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!’”