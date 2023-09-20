Fashion week continues its journey across Europe—and all eyes are now trained on Milan as a packed schedule of 176 appointments, presentations, and parties is underway. For the most part, however, the attention is on three shows in particular. There’s Peter Hawkings’s debut at Tom Ford on the 21st, followed two days later by Simone Bellotti at Bally. The biggest headline, however, is likely Sabato De Sarno, who is presenting his first collection as the creative director of Gucci on the 22nd. Following four collections designed without a creative director, De Sarno’s vision for the Italian brand will finally be unveiled as it becomes clear what direction he plans to take the house following Alessandro Michele’s shocking departure last year.

In addition, expect to see an inaugural runway show from The Attico, Aigner’s return to the schedule, and Moschino’s 40th anniversary presentation, which will be the first without longtime creative director Jeremy Scott, who left the post earlier this year. But the spring 2024 shows aren’t just about shakeups—regulars to the Milan schedule like Roberto Cavalli, Prada, and Bottega Veneta will show throughout the week as well. And if Fendi’s kickoff of MFW on Wednesday, September 20, proved anything, it’s that we’re in for quite a few days of jaw-dropping designs in Italy’s fashion capital. Here, we track all the best looks throughout the week, so keep checking back for the latest.

Fendi Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Alberta Ferretti Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage