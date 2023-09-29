After advocating at the United Nations earlier in the week, Amal Clooney hit the Big Apple once again for a good cause (and some pretty stellar black tie fashion, too). Along with her husband George, the couple’s Clooney Foundation for Justice’s hosted the Albie Awards on Thursday with names like Meryl Streep, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, and Mary J. Blige in attendance.

And while managing to attract such a roster of A-listers away from Paris Fashion Week is quite impressive, the Clooney’s looks for the occasion were even more so. George attended the event wearing a classic tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie and patent leather dress shoes.

And while the actor looked every bit his dapper self, Amal’s ensemble provided that extra sparkle for the evening (a very “She’s everything, he’s just Ken” moment). The lawyer and human rights activist opted for a dramatic gown from Versace. The piece was designed in a pearl white, sequined fabric which managed to catch the light as she moved about the step and repeat.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress was relatively straightforward, coming in a curve-hugging shape and then moving out slightly into a statement, gathered train. Up top, there was a classic sweetheart neckline as well as two simple white straps.

Interestingly, Clooney’s custom look wad inspired by a rather simple piece in her wardrobe—“I actually had taken a sample from a simple beach dress that I have, and [Versace] worked from there,” she said to Vogue.

Like many of her looks, Amal kept accessories minimal, but just enough to make things pop. She carried a pearl white, satin clutch in her hand, opted for a glitzy diamond bracelet and ring, and kept her hair in her usual loose waves.

Amal has proven herself to be equally as stylish in a gala setting as she is in a boardroom—case in point: the ensemble she wore earlier in the week to the UN. The 45-year-old layered an emerald green sleeveless dress below an ivory trench coat, which she later removed to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ambassador Nadia Murad.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On the red carpet, though, the Clooneys provided some insight into what makes their relationship work so well. "She does all the heavy lifting and the law-degree work, and I try to make it loud,” George explained. “I think it's kind of a good team effort." Amal added, "Exposing the problem is a big part of the process, and then we also want to be part of the solution." The perfect power couple.