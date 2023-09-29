It’s no secret that gauzy, sheer fabric has infiltrated just about every facet of celebrity fashion. And while, to the public, fashion girls like Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski may be responsible for the sultry look, true fans know it was a certain Kate Moss who helped popularize the style back in the ’90s. Fittingly, on Thursday, Moss abandoned sheer’s current skin-hugging shape in favor of some whim as she stepped out to the Clooney Foundation For Justice's “The Albies” event in New York City.

Moss hit the event’s step and repeat wearing a completely see-through white midi dress. The piece featured a handful of romantic details—like a scalloped neckline, billowing pouff sleeves, and a slightly flared skirt. Nowadays, sheer mostly comes in skimpy, ultra-mini silhouettes. Moss’ longer, more dreamy dress, aside from the fact that it was entirely transparent, was just about as buttoned-up as the trend has gotten.

Underneath, the model wore nothing but a skin-toned bodysuit and accessorized with silver rings, statement bracelets, and an Aquazzura sequined clutch. To round out the look, she went with smokey makeup, her signature blonde locks, and a Studio 54-worthy pair of towering gold heels.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Though sheer styles have been around for quite some time (like Marilyn Monroe’s famed “Happy Birthday” dress from the ’60s), at least for those in the fashion know, Moss is credited with popularizing the style. In 1993, a fresh-faced Moss attended Elite Model Agency’s Look of the Year party in London wearing a sheer slip dress with nothing but black underwear below.

The British star has worn plenty of sheer over the years, too, like a hooded Saint Laurent number and a plunging, sparkly halter dress. But the gauzy ‘90s look still remains her most famous and talked-about—even her model daughter Lila has worn something similar in the past, most recently, one that looked eerily similar to her mom’s for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Despite the now popularity of her ’90s look, Moss was unaware of the stir that it would eventually cause. “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” she told British Vogue. “It was the flash that made it look naked because actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was.”