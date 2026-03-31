Anne Hathaway Brings the Drama (and the Boots) to First Devil Wears Prada 2 Appearance

Gird your loins! The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour is off to the races—and Anne Hathaway is wearing the boots. Just not the Chanel ones.

For her first appearance to promote the much-anticipated sequel, alongside Meryl Streep, Hathaway slipped into a full look from Stella McCartney’s fall 2026 runway show. She sparkled in a fully-sequined, bright pink dress complete with long sleeves and a flared mini skirt. Despite the dress’s dazzling, sequin-heavy finish, her shoes proved to be the real scene-stealers.

Hathaway finished the look with heeled black boots that climbed so high they nearly met the hem of her dress. Where’s Emily Blunt to ask, “Are you wearing the Stella McCartney boots?” when you need her?

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Streep, for her part, also brought the fashion. She wore a blue (navy, not cerulean) shirt dress from Schiaparelli, complete with gold buttons down the front and a cinched statement belt. Streep styled the floor-length piece with a surreal face bag and tooth-shaped earrings, both from Schiaparelli.

Hathaway and Streep kicked off their tour earlier in the day when they attended a press conference at the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City. This time, it was Hathaway wearing Daniel Roseberry’s fantastical Schiaparelli creations. She looked sleek in a black fringe dress with gold detailing along the bustier, paired with keyhole Schiaparelli pumps and tinted glasses and jewelry by Bulgari. Streep channeled TDWP red with her outfit. Looking like she had stepped right out of Miranda Priestly’s office, the actor wore a monochromatic Dolce & Gabbana suit and huge, cat-eye glasses.

After their first stop in Mexico, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep are taking their press tour global ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2’s theatrical release, with stops planned in Tokyo, Shanghai, London, and New York. Consider last night the start of a full-fledged fashion marathon.