Anne Hathaway Is Wearing the Proenza Schouler Boots and Not Much Else

“Are you wearing the Chanel-” “The Chanel boots? Yeah I am,” Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) famously quipped in The Devil Wears Prada. The iconic quote can be adopted for a multitude of situations like, say, Hathaway’s most recent appearance in New York City where she was wearing a pair of leather boots and not much else. Just replace Chanel for Proenza Schouler.

Hathaway’s stylist Erin Walsh shared a snap of the actress before she headed out in the city to promote her new film, Eileen, on Wednesday. The star posed in said Proenza shoes, sheer black tights, and a bright red button down from Valentino. Per Walsh, designer Pierpaolo Piccoli “did make the cutest teeniest little pants” but they were more or less hidden underneath the scalloped hem of the oxford shirt, which Hathaway rolled up the sleeves and left partially open.

The actress rounded out her look with a selection of gold Bulgari jewels. Although the shade of her top did demand a lot of attention, most of the focus was on the Proenza boots which created the illusion of Hathaway’s legs being miles long. They were classic city stompers, with a slightly loose fit and sizable heel, and finished mid-thigh.

@erinwalshstyle

Hathaway has yet to get in on the no pants trend that has dominated Hollywood over the past months. Maybe she was inspired by Kendall Jenner’s business chic look, Hailey Bieber’s edgy version, or even, took a few notes from fellow Valentino fan Pedro Pascal whose leggy look took the Met Gala red carpet by storm. We’d like to believe it was the latter, as the two shared the common threads of leather boots and fire engine red in their outfits.

Later in the day, Hathaway switched out her afternoon of no pants for another fashion craze, stealth wealth, as she stepped out to the screening of Eileen at The Whitby Hotel. Hathaway cut a rather chic figure in a toffee brown Khaite dress that she layered with a black, oversized power blazer. And sorry to disappoint, but her suede flats were certainly not the Proenza Schouler boots.