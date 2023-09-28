While much of the fashion world has its sights set on Paris currently, on Wednesday in New York City, Donatella Versace hosted a slew of stars for the Versace Icons Dinner. Among them was none other than Anne Hathaway, whose evening look gave some edge to classic office basics.

Hathaway stepped out to the dinner wearing a black two-piece set courtesy of the Italian brand. Up top, she went with a cropped long sleeve jacket which was trimmed with a satin collar and silver buttons down the front. Her skirt was designed in the same black fabric and finished just below the knees. While the crisp pieces would’ve been entirely on par with a usual Hathaway look, the actress mixed things up via some standout accessory choices.

To start, the 40-year-old went with a simple black shoulder bag and a pair of flashy silver pumps complete with a bow at the toe. The star of the accessory show, though, was undoubtedly the leather waist belt which doubled both as a belt and as a curve-hugging corset of sorts.

Courtesy of Versace

The belt is designed in two leather strips—one larger, asymmetrical piece followed by a thin strip layered on top. There was also a sizable o-ring at the center as well as silver studs throughout. It’s no secret that stars love to spruce up their night out looks with a statement belt, and this one certainly did the trick.

While the ensemble would have looked quite alright on its own, the belt addition brought a certain Downtown edge to things. The previous night, though, Hathaway ventured Uptown to attend the opening night of the Metropolitan Opera—and though she was sans belt, she of course made her mark on the step and repeat.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress showed up in a gala-ready black gown from Versace that she paired with a glittery shawl worn loosely on her arms. Hathaway seems to have established a sort of uniform while in the Big Apple—all black to start, followed by a pointed heel, and of course, some silver-trimmed accessories to finish off.

Shop Anne’s Picks: