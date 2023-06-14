The shirtdress has been making its rounds in recent months—on runways, celebrities, and even royalty (Princess Kate is a repeat offender). And while the piece is seemingly a wardrobe staple for many, the handful of iterations seen thus far have been fairly relaxed in silhouette—more oversized shirt than body-hugging dress. Well, on Wednesday in Madrid, Jennifer Lawrence leveled up the shirtdress by way of a chunky black leather belt.

Lawrence’s white shirt dress, which she buttoned halfway, tucked into the top of her belt and gave more of a cinched shape to the piece than previously seen. The dress itself played with shape as well—the bottom portion had ruffles that fanned out into a peplum-style skirt.

The shirtdress-belt combination (from French brand Alaïa) was definitely the focus of the actress’ look. The brand’s late founder Azzedine Alaïa was known for his contouring body-con dresses and corset-style belts, and clearly JLaw, has applied those notes to something as simple as a white shirtdress. However, she did add some minimal accessories from the label in the form of oval sunglasses and black open-toe heels.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has donned the shirtdress, but perhaps one of the few instances in which she’s changed its silhouette. She also seems to be taking a liking to a good red carpet belt—during an appearance in London just a few days ago, the actress again sported the accessory.

Lawrence’s London look was from Dior’s fall/winter 2023 collection and featured opera-style gloves and sheer detailing. The ensemble’s skinny black belt added shape to the dress and while still prominent, did not have the cinching abilities of the Alaïa piece. However, understandably, Lawrence knows the power of a good belt.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lawrence is currently promoting her new comedy No Hard Feelings (hence the belts) which releases in America on June 17th. The R-rated film sees Lawrence play the role of Maddie Barker, a young woman with financial troubles who answers a Craigslist ad from a wealthy couple to date their introverted son (played by Andrew Feldman).

"I didn't want to work when I got this script,” Lawrence told Reuters. “And I read it and it was the funniest script I'd ever read in my life. "So, I quickly changed my tune and we were on set four months later.”

