The shirtdress is seeing a stealthy resurgence this summer. After appearing on the runways of brands like Dior and Gucci (and even with notables like Kate Middleton trying out the trend), the garment’s takeover makes perfect sense—its simplicity and versatility are undeniable, especially during the warmer months. But on Monday, the piece was taken to a new arena (specifically, a new fabric) by Jennifer Lopez.

While in Los Angeles, the actress and singer wore a Valentino denim shirtdress. The chambray number looked fairly simple to the eye, but when Lopez turned to the side, it revealed a handful of thigh-baring slits. The piece also features “V” gold hardware at the pockets and oversize cuff detailing.

Lopez’s full look is very ’70s-coded—from the tousled updo to the knee-high leather platform boots and vintage-inspired Gucci bag. She added a pair of aviator-style sunglasses for good measure and a handful of layered gold jewelry.

Backgrid

Of course, this isn't the first time the 53-year-old has experimented with ’70s style, or denim, for that matter. Denim specifically has been a go-to for the star throughout her career, especially in the early 2000s, when low-rise jeans and denim vests were all the rage (though, arguably, these styles are making a comeback).

In 2019, she sported an all-denim Balmain look complete with edgy zipper detailing for the Hustlers screening in New York City. And in April, she wore another shirtdress, this time in a floral print, that looked like it had been plucked straight from the ’70s.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Backgrid

Lopez’s latest Netflix film, The Mother, premiered last month; she stars as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter from assailants. She and husband Ben Affleck also recently bought a new home in Los Angeles, with a reported price tag of $61 million.

