Anne Hathaway is feeling blue. Blue velvet, that is. On Tuesday, the actor was spotted in midtown Manhattan wearing a languidly draped set that added a new layer of ethereal romance to her maternity wardrobe.

Featuring a cowl-neck silhouette and billowing draping, the richly textured two-piece—custom-made by Alémais—caught the light as she walked and exuded a certain otherworldly gleam, which only added to her maternity glow. For added intricacy, the ensemble was adorned with floral appliqués and gold tassels dangling down. Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway leaned into the maximalist aesthetic by accessorizing with Bulgari’s multicolored Serpentine Duo crystal bag and sporting mules with standout silver block heels.

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The star is in the midst of doing press for Verity, an upcoming psychological thriller based on the 2018 Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. The author’s first book adaptation, 2024’s fraught It Ends With Us, kicked off a series of Hoover works being made for the big screen. This time, instead of Blake Lively, Hathaway will be the star—alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

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The actor has had a busy summer of film promotion, spanning A24’s Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and most virally, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Despite being many months pregnant, she continues to serve looks that feel undeniably Hathaway-esque with a bump-embracing twist. After a streak of goddess-inspired frocks, she appears to be veering away from ethereal whites in favor of deep blues. Just last week, for Moncler’s Fifth Avenue store opening, she opted for true blue denim-on-denim with some buttons undone just so.

With Verity premiering on October 2 and the film’s press tour underway, we’re sure to see Hathaway’s maternity looks transition from airy summer layers to rich autumnal sets. Bring on the velvet.