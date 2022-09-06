Anok Yai on Her History-Making Model Moment

The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.

You were discovered as a student at Howard University in October 2017, and by February 2018 you were opening the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week, the first Black model to do so in 20 years. Were you aware that you were making history?

When I opened the Prada show, I didn’t realize that I was the first Black model since Naomi [Campbell] to open. Even when I got off the runway and everyone congratulated me, I didn’t realize. It wasn’t until afterward, when my agent called me. That was a surreal experience and definitely one of my biggest career moments.

Growing up in Manchester, New Hampshire, were you always interested in fashion?

I’ve always been very artistic and had a love for art and fashion. In high school and middle school I would have these crazy outfits. I used to have mohawks and green and hot pink hair. I would do crazy, outlandish things with how I dressed. In seventh or eighth grade, I came to school in stilettos. My mom let me dress any kind of way, but she hated if I would wear makeup.

How have you seen the modeling industry shift over the past few years?

Since the Covid pandemic, models have had more creative control. I’ve had the opportunity to creative-direct some shoots, and at this stage of my career, I can be more than a model—I can be an artist. At the end of the day, a runway show is a collaborative effort. As a model, you can sometimes feel like just a hanger. But when I’m on the runway, it feels like a performance. I’m at a point now where if you don’t give me artistic freedom, I’m just going to take it.

