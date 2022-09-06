Kendall Jenner Balances Business and Pleasure

The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.

How have you seen the modeling industry change since you first started?

I was 14 when I first started modeling, and 16 or 17 when I came to New York and started taking it super seriously. A lot has happened in 10 years, and the evolution is exciting. We’re on social media more than we were five years ago—or even one year ago.

Bottega Veneta jacket; Filùhats hat; Swarovski earrings; Conner Ives boots; stylist’s own crinoline, briefs, gloves, fishnets, and thigh-highs.

Overall do you think social media has had a positive impact on fashion?

Social media has absolutely opened up the fashion world to so many different people and ideas. We’re always expanding into new apps and new platforms and new things. It’s bringing the audience into the whole experience and really pushing people in the fashion world to be their most creative selves and to think, What can I come up with next?

Adidas x Gucci dress; Swarovski earrings and necklace.

You’re involved in a lot of projects and business ventures outside of modeling, most notably The Kardashians and your 818 Tequila. How do you prioritize?

Modeling has been a part of my life for a really long time. There was a time when it was my highest priority and focus. I love that I’m at a place now where I can compartmentalize different aspects of my life. I’m heavily involved in growing my businesses and giving them a lot of attention, and I love being able to be on set for things that I love doing. At a certain point, it was all moving so fast, but now I feel like I can really appreciate it a lot more and be super present.

Chanel dress, earrings, necklaces, necklace (worn as bag), and shoes; stylist’s own bra and fishnets.

The Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti has established himself with a clear eye for composition and a fondness of vibrant colors. He captured Kendall Jenner, Precious Lee, Bella Hadid, Anok Yai, and Adut Akech—models with a strong point of view and an even stronger sense of self.

