Anya Taylor-Joy Embraces Her Queen’s Gambit Character at the Dior Show

The stars showed up for the Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear show on Tuesday morning at Paris Fashion Week as Rihanna, Elle Machpherson, Alexa Chung, and more stepped out in looks by the French fashion house to take in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest designs. Of course, among the big names was one of the newest brand’s global ambassador, Anya Taylor-Joy, who seemed to embrace her former character, Beth Harmon, for the event.

Looking very much like a ‘60s-era chess star who finally gets her act together, Taylor-Joy arrived at the show in a completely beaded, short-sleeved dress, belted in the middle for a slightly a-line silhouette. The dress glimmered as the actress walked into the presentation, covered in the tarot card-like motif’s that have popped up frequently in Chiuri’s designs throughout her tenure at Dior. Taylor-Joy paired the intricate piece with all-black accessories—leather pointed-toe pumps, a black wool coat draped on her shoulders, and a pair of angular glasses perched on her nose—in order to really let the dress stand out.

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

It was her choice of the mod-esque black ribbon headband, separating her bangs from the rest of the teased style, however, that really brought this look into the Beth Harmon-sphere. Taylor-Joy has an affinity for referencing 20th-century trends, and the styling of this look fits squarely with her past style. But after making waves in The Queen’s Gambit, it seems impossible that the actress will ever be able to reference ‘50s or ‘60s fashion again, without transforming before our eyes into her chess prodigy character.