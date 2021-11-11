Fran Drescher’s beloved Moschino-wearing sitcom character of the ‘90s is having a resurgence. On TikTok, The Nanny fans, old and new, have been embracing Fran Fine’s quirky style, recreating her looks, or coming up with new ones in videos to the background music of arguably one of the best sitcom intros of all time. Using Depop finds or Shein purchases, fashion fans are pairing bright patterns with tiny skirts and lots of leopard print in the name of The Nanny. So, when Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the CFDA awards in a custom Oscar de la Renta peplum look with leopard print accessories, the Fran fans had no choice but to sit up and listen.

The second Taylor-Joy stepped out of her car on Wednesday night, she was in full character, striking a pose with her stocking-clad leg pointed out and her gloved hand cocked just so. In her mind, she may have been playing a ‘50s housewife coming straight from the salon, an old Hollywood actress doing press, or maybe she was thinking back to Beth Harmon from Queen’s Gambit, but all I could see was Fran Fine.

James Devaney/GC Images

Taylor-Joy wore a violet moiré peplum jacket over a bustier cocktail dress, belted tightly to accentuate her proportions. She paired the look with back-seam stockings, purple pointed pumps, and a whole lot of Tiffany jewels. The pièce de résistance, however—what tied the whole look together and truly gave it that true Nanny flair—was the leopard print gloves and pill box hat affixed with a veil on her head. There is no doubt Fran would kill for every piece of it, if she didn’t already own a knock-off version.

Taylor-Joy didn’t just come to the CFDA Awards in a look, she came with a story and when she hit the step-and-repeat, she was not just the first-ever Face of the Year recipient, but also Anya Taylor-Joy-Fine.

James Devaney/GC Images