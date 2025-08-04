Anya Taylor-Joy is exploring the many possibilities of summer scarves. At the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest over the weekend, the actor showcased three ways to wear the versatile accessory in just one outfit.

Taylor-Joy, attending the race with her husband Malcolm McRae, slipped into a quintessential summer outfit that was simple enough: a white tank top and tapered, high-rise shorts. Easy, breezy, and dependable, but if you’re a Hollywood fashion icon you have to find a way to make it pop. Enter the scarf. Taylor-Joy actor tied a lace-trimmed pashmina over her shoulders—a smart styling trick that acted both as a deterrent against the sun and a cover-up if she got chilly later in the evening.

From there, Taylor-Joy added a jolt of color to her outfit with a neon green balaclava. She tucked the knitted head scarf in between her long, blonde braids, offering an edgier twist on the Italian Riviera-esque headwraps that are perennially in style during the summer months.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

For her final scarf trick, Taylor-Joy tied a patterned kerchief around a vibrant handbag by Farm Rio. She finished off her look with black rectangle glasses by Dior and white Mary Janes.

Scarves are an all-year staple, but stars seem especially inclined to the versatile accessory this summer. The scarf belt trend has been especially popular with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Alexa Chung, and Jennifer Lawrence, all joining in on the look. The trick, which involves tying a scarf around one’s waist, is usually worn with fitted trousers or a maxi skirt and is appearing everywhere from the streets of New York City to the beaches of the Amalfi Coast.

Like the scarf belt, Taylor-Joy’s experimentation is rather simple to replicate. Her outfit, minus the scarves, is really just a tank top, flats, and a pair of crisp shorts. But with the addition of a few well-placed scarves, she transformed the ensemble into something unmistakably her own.