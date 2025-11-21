Husband and wife duo Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are on the same page when it comes to fall coats: the bigger, the better! Last night, they stepped out to a star-studded birthday party for photographer Petra Collins in Los Angeles in complementary looks.

Both Taylor-Joy and McRae opted for layered looks, with the Furiosa star opting for the darker shade of the two. The sheen of her chocolate brown trench coat highlighted the oversized lapels, baggy sleeves, and a coordinating belt. Taylor-Joy layered an ankle-length knit dress underneath and finished her look with a pair of skin-tone mules.

McRae, meanwhile, chose a more traditionally tailored ensemble. The musician wore a double-breasted pin-striped suit, paired with a brown tie and a white Oxford shirt. He wore a khaki trench trench. Its oversized fit echoes the proportions of his wife’s coat.

BACKGRID

Last week, the couple was spotted in New York at a Tiffany & Co. holiday event. Earlier that day, they had headed out for a stroll in Manhattan.

Taylor-Joy leaned into seasonal attire with a sherpa coat, which she cinched with a contrasting beige belt, and a matching knit bonnet-meets-balaclava. She topped it off with a simple maxi skirt and black ballet flats from Essēn. McRae, always one to channel a retro aesthetic, looked like straight out of the ’70s in flared barrel jeans, cowboy boots, and a chambray shirt.

As the saying goes: the couple that dresses together, stays together.