Anya Taylor-Joy is nothing if not loyal to dramatic, all-encompassing hats. Statement head-toppers have long been a go-to in the actor’s playbook—a styling trick that’s almost as constant as her love of capes, that is—and her latest millinery moment might be her boldest yet.

Stepping out to the Super Mario Galaxy photo call in Tokyo, Taylor-Joy wore a sculptural wide-brim hat perched upon her pin-straight blonde hair. The headpiece featured an exaggerated, halo-like brim that framed the face like a crown. Taylor-Joy matched the topper with a coordinating bra and fit-and-flare peplum skirt, both designed in a powdery shade of pink. (It’s notable that her character Princess Peach not only typically wears all pink, but is also the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom.)

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Taylor-Joy has never been one to mince her words—or, more aptly, her fashion choices—when promoting her projects. The actor has always abided by a “more is more” approach to press style, whether it be gladiator-inspired chainmail for Furiosa or a retro, ’60s outfits during her Queens Gambit days.

For Super Mario Galaxy, the actor appears to be leaning into her whimsical side, with looks like this three-piece ensemble and a floral crop top and low-rise jeans by Erdem that she wore earlier on during her stay in Tokyo.

“I do enjoy dramatic proportions,” Taylor-Joy told W in 2023. “I grew up such a tomboy. I never paid attention to clothes until I realized that it was a form of performance art for me—specifically, on the red carpet. I love drama. I love theatricality. I love leaning into a theme. I have a wonderful stylist, Ryan Hastings. We approach it not as, ‘We’re going to be wearing some clothes to this.’ We create.”