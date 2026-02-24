Anya Taylor-Joy’s Los Angeles Winter Look Is '90s Chic

Thanks to this frigid winter, even East Coast minimalists have to get maximalist with their layers. The same conventions of winter dressing don’t apply in Los Angeles, though. Just ask Anya Taylor-Joy, who stepped out in California last night in a transitional look that recalled chic ’90s minimalism and employed some expert-level texture-mixing.

Seen leaving the San Vincente Bungalows in L.A. with her husband Malcolm McRae, Taylor-Joy flouted seasonal conventions in favor of an easy, breezy after-dark look. Her light brown knit shrug-cardigan hybrid featured fur trim along the cuffs and wrapped around the back. Underneath, Taylor-Joy kept it simple with a trusty white ribbed tank top. Opting for a bit of texture clashing down below, she wore a baby silk satin pencil skirt in a glossy aqua blue. Square-front lady pumps in a dark olive hue rounded out the look.

PGP / BACKGRID

Los Angeles rarely requires the same level of winter armor as some other cities—especially compared to the currently snowy New York and the always rainy London—but Taylor-Joy embraced the freedom of a lighter approach. That isn’t to say the actor doesn’t know her way around winter dressing.

Earlier this season, Taylor-Joy put on a tour de force of cold weather style while in New York. She wore an elegant Max Mara wrap coat, with a mini Dilara Findikoglu dress underneath, to a Tiffany & Co. event, followed by a cozy wrap coat, skirt, and ballet flats while exploring the city. Last month, she wore a Paul Poiret-inspired scarf coat to Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Men show in Paris.

For those of us currently weathering another snow storm in New York, let Taylor-Joy’s latest outfit serve as a stylish reminder that the transitional season isn’t too far off.