Sure, everyone loves Princess Peach, the first lady of Nintendo video games, but she’s stuck to the same basic pink princess look for over 40 years now. Anya Taylor-Joy, who voices the character in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, has been busy suggesting some alternatives on the red carpet. She stepped out to the animated film’s world premiere in Tokyo over the weekend in a decidedly modern update on princess dressing.

Wearing custom Dior mini dress, inspired by the brand’s spring 2026 couture collection, the actor made a bold statement. The strapless design featured a sculptural, bell-shaped silhouette. It’s simple, but statement-making geometry feels particularly apt for a video game princess. The delicate, blossom-like embroidery in Peach’s trademark pink trailed across the fabric, adding a romantic touch. Along the hem, petal-like appliqués added dimension. Accessories were minimal—white sandals and diamond jewels—while Taylor-Joy completed the look with glowing skin and let her tousled blonde curls trail down her back.

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Taylor-Joy’s personal style has long skewed romantic, and the actor has only been capitalizing on that for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Combined with her penchant for themed dressing, the actor and her stylist Ryan Hastings have turned each appearance into a character-driven fashion moment that feels grounded in her own ethos.

At a photo call in Tokyo, Taylor-Joy went full Princess Peach in matching blush pink separates by Jacquemus. She wore a bra top and fit-and-flare skirt, pieces which were upstaged by her gigantic, mushroom-shaped top hat. Earlier on during her stay in Japan, she offered a casual side of her press style in an Erdem embroidered top and low-rise jeans.

Don’t get us wrong, Peach’s pink, puff-sleeved gown is iconic, but if she ever wanted to mix it up, she could do worse than turning to Jonathan Anderson’s Dior.