If you’re going to name your daughter “Apple,” she’s destined to not fall far from the tree. So it’s no surprise that Apple Martin stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of Gwyneth Paltrow’s new A24 film Marty Supreme in a dress sourced right from her mom’s closet.

Martin stepped out to the event last night in a vintage Calvin Klein Collection dress. Look familiar? Paltrow wore the exact design to the 1996 Emma premiere in New York, and kept the body-con piece stored away in her archive ever since. It’s easy to see why.

A timeless, sleek column silhouette, the dress looks just as modern today as it did nearly three decades ago. It features a scoop neckline, thin spaghetti straps, and a cut-out detail at the back. Martin even channeled Paltrow’s minimal styling choices from the ’90s. She wore her blonde hair in an updo with wispy pieces on either side, just as Paltrow did at the Emma premiere.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Paltrow, for her part, matched her daughter in a black Valentino couture number with a drop waist and a daring leg split that she styled with Tiffany & Co. jewels. They were joined by Martin’s younger brother, Moses Martin, who attended the L.A. premiere as Paltrow’s plus one last week.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Paltrow opened up about sharing her love of fashion with her daughter.

“She pulls all kinds of stuff,” the actor and entrepreneur said of her daughter. “She’s very into all my ’90s Calvin, of which there’s a lot—and the ’90s Prada, of which there’s a lot. Sometimes we just play dress up and she’ll put on my Oscar dresses and stuff like that. We have fun down there.”

Martin added of her mom, “She’s such a badass when it comes to fashion and has just done what she wants and doesn’t really care. I feel like I’m finally getting to the place where I don’t really care what people think. She influenced me.”