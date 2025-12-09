Timothée Chalamet wasn’t the only Marty Supreme star with some special support at the film’s premiere last night. Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Chalamet’s love interest in the Josh Safdie film, stepped out with her 19-year-old son, Moses Martin, to the Los Angeles event. The mom-and-son outing also marked Martin’s debut red carpet appearance.

Although Chalamet embraced method style with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, Paltrow stayed true to her famously minimal fashion sense on the red carpet. The Goop mogul wore a navy blue strapless shift dress from her newly-launched fashion line, Gwyn. Paltrow styled her look with black Andrea Wazen heels, an elegant red lip, and jewels courtesy of Cartier.

Although Martin had yet to grace a red carpet until last night, he appears to have picked up on his mom’s straight-forward, unfussy style over the years. The teenager layered a white t-shirt with a color-blocked V-neck sweater. He slipped on a pair of dark corduroy trousers and finished his look with the always on-trend skinny belt and simple loafers. Martin’s entire look came courtesy of Prada, proving that good style definitely runs in the family.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The duo were joined by Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018, at the star-studded premiere. Paltrow shares Moses and daughter Apple, 21, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. They were married from 2003 until 2016.

During a recent interview, Paltrow opened up about how her children reacted when photos surfaced of the Oscar winner kissing Chalamet on the Marty Supreme set. “I mean, my daughter's so cool and so punk rock that she's like, ‘Mom, this is awesome!’ And my son was like, ‘Oh my God, I don't want to see this,’” Paltrow explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was kind of mortified.”

She added, “But I do think they're actually excited to see this film because now they're grown up and they can make this separation. I’m sure they'll gag when I’m having a make-out scene, of course. But it's funny, they haven't really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don't like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am.”