Timothée Chalamet Introduces Kylie Jenner to Red Carpet Method Dressing

For the rollout of Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet is whole heartedly committing to the bit—and last night, he had his girlfriend Kylie Jenner join in on the fun. At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Chalamet and Jenner turned a rare public appearance into an embrace of coordinating leather and full-on method style

The couple stepped out in matching ping pong ball orange looks—Chalamet’s version of Barbie pink—courtesy of Chrome Hearts. Considering the Los Angeles-based label is one of the couple’s most-worn brands, it was a natural choice.

Chalamet opted for a tailored suit coat, a matching undershirt with a collar, and straight-leg trousers that bunched up along the legs. He wore orange Timberland x Chrome Hearts boots (that’s the New Yorker in him) and slung a black ping pong paddle carrier across his chest.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner, meanwhile, tapped into her own style signatures with her ensemble. The Khy designer wore a floor-length body-con dress with a plunging, bra-style neckline followed by cut-out details at the waist. She paired her dress, which featured a leg split along one side, with a silver necklace decorated with cross charms.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although Chalamet and Jenner have been an item since April 2023, this was (surprisingly) just their second-ever official red carpet appearance. They made their debut at the David di Donatello Awards in May, where Chalamet accepted an honor.

During the 2025 awards season, however, Jenner was supportive of Chalamet at several major awards shows, including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and the Oscars where Chalamet was nominated for A Complete Unknown. The model skipped the red carpets of those events, though, and opted to join her beau inside the venues.

But with Chalamet garnering buzz for his turn in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, he’s sure to be a major awards contender come 2026. If last night’s outing is any indicator, expect Jenner to be front and center as Chalamet heads toward Oscars Sunday in March.