You never want a bridesmaid to show up the the two grooms at the wedding, but that’s kind of difficult when one of the groom’s sister is Ariana Grande. Last week, Broadway star Frankie Grande married his partner, Hal Leon, in a Star Wars-themed wedding and, of course, Ariana was right by her brother’s side. While the grooms stood out in their decorated Dolce & Gabbana suits, however, it was the pop star who took home the award for best dressed of the night.

For the occasion, Ariana called upon Vera Wang to create a custom look. The singer wore a black lamé two-piece by the designer, featuring a structured bra top, and a high-waisted skirt with a slit down the side. Grande and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, then finished off the ensemble with a black silk bow in Ari’s hair, and a face full of R.E.M. Beauty.

Ariana is clearly of fan of Wang’s, especially when it comes to wedding looks. The singer wore a dress by the designer when she married her husband, Dalton Gomez, last year. This time around, though, Ariana wore black, not white, and took a back seat in the ceremony, though she did walk down the aisle with Gomez by her side.

Frankie and Leon’s intimate ceremony—which was officiated by Frankie and Ari’s mother, Joan—is just the beginning of the couple’s celebrations. Frankie shared on Instagram that, following the “I dos”, the grooms threw “a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family.” The pair are now on a “mini-moon” before Frankie begins rehearsals for his upcoming show, Titanique, but he did hint that there will be a “Wedding Ball” in the upcoming months with more family and friends. If Ariana wore custom Wang to the intimate event, we can’t wait to see what she wears to the ball.