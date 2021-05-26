Ariana Grande Wore Custom Vera Wang and a Ponytail for Her Wedding

When it comes to American wedding dress designers, Vera Wang is still number one. When it comes to Ariana Grande hairstyle choices, the trusty ponytail still reigns supreme. So it should be of little surprise that Ariana Grande decided to pair a custom column gown from Vera Wang with her hair half-up in a ponytail for her recent surprise wedding.

Grande, 27, married 25-year-old real estate broker Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, California earlier this month—but at first, details of their nuptials were kept secret. Grande herself made no official announcement. We guess she was just waiting for the wedding pictures to come back, because today, Grande shared photos of the big day with both her Instagram followers and American Vogue.

From the looks of it, the ceremony really was as intimate as first reported. Only 20 guests attended, and in most of the images, only Grande and Gomez are pictured.

Her classic ivory Vera Wang gown was accentuated with an architectural bust line and a cutout in the back emphasized with a pleat at the bottom. In terms of accessories, she kept it classic with a bowed-veil and white platform heels. According to Vogue, Gomez wore a classic Tom Ford tuxedo.

The couple started dating in January 2020, but reportedly decided to get serious in March at the onset of the pandemic. They made their first appearance for the public in the video for Grande’s lockdown-themed video “Stuck With U.” In the lyrics for her track “Thank U, Next,” Grande famously declared that she wanted to one day walk down the aisle with the caveat, “Only wanna do it once, real bad. Gon’ make that last.” As predicted in the song, both Grande’s parents were also on hand.