Ariana Grande could barely take much time celebrating her casting as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie before it was on the next thing. She has an entire upcoming makeup line launch she needs to promote after all (in addition to coaching on The Voice on top of everything else). But she always makes time for an outfit of the day shot. On Sunday, Grande posted photos in an all-white, whimsical look with sparkly pink accents, proving she’s already very much embracing the Glinda aesthetic.

Grande wore the underwater-inspired outfit when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week. Courtesy of celeb-favorite Italian streetwear brand GCDS, the look features a scalloped high-waisted skirt with a matching shell bra, an oversized blazer in the same white color, and a pair of impossibly high, pink glittery heels. Grande added a diamond choker with a large pink stone and some pink lipgloss to complete the look.

Grande has always loved a sparkly moment, and she is definitely not afraid of pink, but now that she will be taking on the ultimate Good Witch, don’t be surprised if her girly looks get turned up a notch as she gets into character. Last week, she was wearing green, but that’s Cynthia Erivo’s territory now.