Ariana Grande is the queen of tiny fashion. Save for an occasional oversized sweatshirt, the singer loves a minimal proportion. She pulls off every mini skirt and crop top like no other. Honestly, maybe she hasn’t seen Miu Miu’s SS22 collection yet because she would have snagged every look straight off the runway for her Voice appearances. Despite Grande’s love for skin, though, her latest look may have broken a record for the least fabric possible. It almost defies the laws of physics.

On Thursday, the singer (and Voice coach and soon-to-be beauty mogul) shared a photo on Instagram laying casually on the ground, her long, brown hair let out of its pony and draped on her chest. Grande is wearing some light makeup courtesy of her r.e.m. beauty and some dainty jewels, but all eyes are on her top—a knit green garment with more cutouts than you can count. The top is held together by little beads strung across her chest and on her shoulders, and it even has matching arm warmers to complete the look. It fits right into the Y2K resurgence in fashion, and something tells me Christina Aguilera wore something just like this back in the day.

The piece is from RUI, a Shanghai and New York-based brand from designer Rui Zhou. Since its inception in 2019, RUI has gained popularity among Gen Z, being seen on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Rina Sawayama, and Madison Beer. The Mugler bodysuit might suddenly have some competition if Grande’s stamp of approval is any indication.