Ariana Grande Puts a Glinda-Worthy Spin on Diahann Carroll’s 1969 Oscars Look

The Academy Awards aren’t until March, but Ariana Grande channeled one of the ceremony’s most famous looks of all time at last night’s 2026 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The Wicked star hit the red carpet in a Glinda pink look that bore a strong resemblance to Diahann Carroll’s Oscars dress from 1969.

Grande stepped out in a custom Alberta Ferretti number that embraced full-on 1960s glamour. It featured a demure scoop neckline, an empire waist, and a sheer cape detail at the back. The dress was designed with two layers: a blush pink underpinning overlayed with a see-through fixture on top. Grande completed her look with sparkling Swarovski jewels.

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Grande’s outfit continued her streak of Glinda method dressing to the naked eye, it was also steeped in backstory.

The look took cues from the outfit Carroll wore to present an award at the 1969 Oscars. Like Grande’s dress, it was comprised of a pink gown and a flowing top cape adorned with silver pailettes. Carroll’s dress, believed to be designed by Irene G., had a plunging V-shaped bodice as opposed to Grande’s higher neckline.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Grande was styled by Law Roach for the Critics Choice Awards, which only further explains her outfit’s vintage bonafides. The duo taught a lesson in Hollywood and fashion history throughout the Wicked: For Good press tour with pieces like archival Givenchy couture and gowns by Gilbert Adrian, the costume designer for The Wizard of Oz.

Roach has also helped his clients channel Carroll’s star. He cited the groundbreaking entertainer as one of the inspiration for Zendaya’s 2025 Golden Globes dress as well.

Grande, meanwhile, isn’t afraid to refrence an iconic Oscars dress, however. At the Academy Awards Nominees Dinner in 2025, she wore Catherine Deneuve’s vintage Saint Laurent dress from the 1993 ceremony.

And with another Oscar nomination all but wrapped up, there’s no telling as to what piece of awards fashion history Grande might channel next.