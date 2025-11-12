For her first Wicked press tour, Ariana Grande drew fashion inspiration right from Glinda: she went full method dressing with sugary pastels and ultra-airy silhouettes. For Wicked: For Good, however, she’s cast a wider net. She’s going deep into the full history of Hollywood glamour, favoring darker, more romantic colors and shapes—think billowing tulle ball gowns done in inky black—with a keen eye for ultra-rare vintage. The transition speaks to Glinda’s arc in Wicked: For Good, which charts the character’s evolution from bright-eyed innocence to someone grappling with the true feelings behind her persona. This film will also reportedly include Dorothy, the character whose most famous iteration remains Judy Garland’s 1939 film performance.

Grande, notably, has teamed up with stylist and Image Architect Law Roach for her press tour. The partnership has resulted in one jaw-dropping fashion moment after another, whether that be Alexander McQueen–era Givenchy or 70-year-old looks by Gilbert Adrian, the original costume designer for The Wizard of Oz. Though, there’s still some helping of pink-hued Glinda glamour to be found.

Here, keep track every fashion moment, vintage reference, and look from Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good press tour.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Grande played the part of a fashion historian at the London debut in this Gilbert Adrian dress from 1952. Adrian, an in-house designer for MGM, created costumes for the original The Wizard of Oz, including Dorothy’s red slippers, which made this pull all that more special.

MEGA/GC Images Later in the night, she changed into a demi-couture dress from the 1950s (by an unnamed designer, no less) that traded Glinda pink for all-black floral tulle.

@arianagrande At the Paris premiere, Grande (in a custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton number) and Erivo went all-out in Glinda and Elphaba-themed looks.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Grande stepped out to an after-party in Paris in this vintage black and pink evening dress and opera coat from Lilli Diamond, a high-end label that thrived in 1950s Hollywood.

@arianagrande The actor went the capital-F Fashion route for another Paris event. She sourced a dusty pink corset dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring 1998 couture show for Givenchy.

@arianagrande Grande went big in the fashion department for the Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. This Bob Mackie dress from the designer’s fall 1997 collection was just the tip of the iceberg. Mackie has a connection to the original Dorothy too: he started out as a design assistant on the set of The Judy Garland Show. He’s also designed for Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli.

@luxurylaw Indian designer Rahul Mishra created this look, which featured a beaded bodice inspired by the Emerald City, for Grande.

@arianagrande Grande looked like a fairy princess in this butterfly dress by Robert Wun.

@arianagrande She channeled her inner Dorothy in sparkling slipper heels and a pink dance dress by the indie New York label, Tanner Fletcher.