Ariana Grande has showcased decades-old vintage during the early stages of the Wicked: For Good press tour, but her latest outfit is all about what’s fresh. For the Jon M. Chu film’s Singapore premiere, Grande slipped into a Glinda pink number from Balenciaga’s recently appointed designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli. In fact, it’s his first-ever custom design for the house.

Riffing on the 2000s peplum silhouette, the dress featured a strapless bodice with a folded portion that draped over Grande’s waist. Adding to the drama was a drop-waist skirt with a train that fell gracefully behind Grande. The entire ensemble was decked out with shimmering champagne pink sequins in varying sizes and shapes.

The reverse featured structured pleats. A playful bow detail tied everything together.

In Singapore, Grande has hit pause on the dark, romantic ball gowns that have defined her press tour so far, instead opting for lighter color palettes and free-flowing silhouettes. Later on during her stay, the star traded her Balenciaga for a princess-worthy confection by Thom Browne.

Also an off-the-shoulder design, the dress’s semi-sheer lace bodice was decked out in dazzling sequins and baubles. Adding to the princess factor were the layers of ethereal tulle that lined the dress’s skirt and sleeves.

Working with Image Architect Law Roach, Grande has gone big in the fashion department over the past few days to promote her turn as the iconic good witch. Along with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, she’s been across the globe and back—from Paris to London and, now, Asia—armed with a wardrobe that channels a new definition of Glinda glamour.

In addition to these sparklers, some highlights have included Givenchy by Alexander McQueen, rare Hollywood vintage, and an especially poignant look from 1952 at the movie’s London premiere. Grande wore a 73-year-old ball gown by Gilbert Adrian, the MGM costume designer behind The Wizard of Oz.

“To now have it in our personal vintage collection, and to wear something made by him on this carpet, feels so emotional and meaningful,” she told British Vogue. “Law and I cried many times during this fitting.”