It’s fair to say Ariana Grande may identify as more of a theater nerd, but photographed on her way to the Sydney airport yesterday she looked more like the president of the eccentric book club. However, she still managed to tie it all into the overriding fashion theme of her Wicked press tour so far with a bit of “Glinda” pink.

She started off her look with a baggy Loewe button down (in pink, of course) and even baggier trousers. But it was Grande’s accessory choices that stood out. Grande slipped into a blinged-out pairt of Loewe’s “Toy” pumps that featured an almond-toe front and a cartoonish peg heel. To store all her travel necessities, Grande slung the brand’s celebrity-favorite “Squeeze” bag over her shoulder. But unlike the popular leather versions, Grande’s bag was embroidered with vibrant sequins in the shape of fruits and vegetables.

Media-Mode

Grande’s airport look—from the bubblegum pink blouse to the dreamy accessories—brought an elevated touch her Wicked press style. It was almost as if Glinda kept up with the ins-and-outs of Paris Fashion Week in her off time.

On Monday, Grande brought a bit of Manhattan’s Lower East Side to the film’s Sydney photo call. She donned a playful, bow-trimmed two-piece from the Downtown brand Bode. Like her airport moment, this outfit was less about perfectly channeling Glinda and more about weaving in bits and pieces of the beloved character into her own personal style.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the film’s first major premiere the day prior, Grande made a bold, on-the-nose statement in a custom Vivienne Westwood confection. Her gown was inspired by an outfit her fellow Glinda Billie Burke wore during the Wizard of Oz in 1939.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

It appears as though Grande’s three looks lay out how she’ll approach the remainder of her Wicked press tour. There was the capital-M Method dressing moment courtesy of Vivienne Westwood, her cool girl Bode set, and her more pared-back bookish Loewe airport ‘fit.