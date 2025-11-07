Ariana Grande may be in Paris tonight for the Wicked: For Good premiere, but the star hit the red carpet in a piece of American fashion history.

After having to skip out on the film’s recent Sao Paulo premiere due to travel difficulties, Grande and her stylist, Law Roach, more than made up for lost time on Friday. The singer and actor stepped out in a black and pink spaghetti strap number from Lilli Diamond, an unsung label that thrived in 1950s and ’60s Hollywood.

Sourced from Timeless Vixen, Grande’s dress featured a sculptural bodice with rosettes adorned at the bustline. Grande topped off her dress with a matching evening coat that she wore loosely around her frame. It was stitched with a vibrant fuchsia fabric underneath, creating a Wicked contrast as Grande made her way into the Paris Opera. She finished off the look with satin lady heels.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Grande channeled peak Glinda in a look straight from one of Paris’s leading couture houses. She wore a custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton number—a fitted, a-line dress with a dramatic, princess-worthy train attached at the back.

@arianagrande

Although the Wicked: For Good press tour seems to be slightly less hectic than the first go-around, Grande and Law show no signs of skimping out in the fashion department. Especially considering that Grande’s portrayal of Glinda is already garnering major Oscar buzz, meaning that she’ll be a staple of the upcoming 2026 awards season—as will her co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

“Oh, baby, there’s a mood board,” the stylist and Image Architect told People late last month of Grande’s Wicked looks. “There are hours and hours of fitting and laughing and swearing. It’s just a lot of daydreaming and imagination.”

He added, “What people need to know about her is her gratitude and appreciation, one to be playing, you know, this role, but also, she’s so excited and grateful to the designers who are making these gowns and dresses for her.”