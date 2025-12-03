At 18, Ariana Greenblatt Masters Vintage Elegance in Archival Valentino

Still in her teens, Ariana Greenblatt is already a scholar of vintage glamour when it comes to red-carpet dressing. At a L’Oréal Paris event in Los Angeles last night, the 18-year-old actor chose a vintage evening dress whose runway debut predates her by two years.

Greenblatt and her stylist Molly Dickson sourced a stunning black-and-white number from Valentino’s fall 2006 runway show. The strapless design featured an old-school empire waist and a dramatic white skirt with contrasting elements. At the bust, a shimmering black bow led into black, sparkling panels and an elegant train.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Originally worn by top model Mariacarla Boscono back in the mid aughts, the timeless design was shown on the runway with matching opera gloves and a severe beauty look: a blonde pixie cut and black eyeliner. The collection, Valentino Garavani said at the time, paid homage to “the sexiness of black.”

Greenblatt toned down the runway iteration for diamond chandelier earrings, a simple long bob, and a holiday-ready burgundy lip.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Despite her youthful résumé, Greenblatt has developed a keen eye for archival fashion over the past year.

At the Cannes Film Festival in May, she leaned into French Girl dressing with another runway grail—a Karl Lagerfeld-era bustier from the house’s spring 1993 collection. Originally modeled by none other than Claudia Schiffer, it was designed with black trim and pockets on either side. Greenblatt updated the corset top with capri pants (a resurgent Gen Z trend) and a black beret. Just a few weeks later, she wore another referential Chanel number by Lagerfeld that Schiffer had debuted back in 1994. There’s also been Tom Ford-era Gucci and Vivienne Westwood in the mix, too.

Some say wisdom comes with age. Greenblatt is here to show that style, on the other hand, knows no number.